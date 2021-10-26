Key Points

Citizens of the EU and countries associated with the Schengen area, citizens of San Marino, Andorra, Monaco and the Vatican can enter Luxembourg regardless of purpose of stay

Third-country nationals are not allowed to enter Luxembourg until Dec. 31, 2021, unless certain exceptions are met

Travel entry requirements updated

Overview

The government of Luxembourg announced that citizens of the European Union and countries associated with the Schengen area, as well as citizens of San Marino, Andorra, Monaco and the Vatican are free to enter the territory of Luxembourg, regardless of the purpose of stay. Third-country nationals, with several exceptions, will not be permitted to enter Luxembourg until Dec. 31, 2021. For a list of exempt third countries click here.

All persons aged 12 years and 2 months or older are required to present one of the following prior to boarding a flight to Luxembourg:

Vaccination certificate demonstrating a completed series of vaccination, with a vaccine that is authorized for use by the European Medicines Agency. The certificate must be issued by a public or medical authority of a Member State of the EU or a Member State of the Schengen Area or a certificate issued by an approved third country. Click here for a list of third-country vaccination certificates currently accepted by the Luxembourg government;

A recovery certificate issued by a practitioner or national authority of an EU Member State or Schengen Area Member State. To qualify, the traveler must have recovered from COVID-19 within 6 months prior to travel;

A negative test result of a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) that was taken less than 72 hours before the flight or a negative rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours before the flight.

What are the Changes?

Third-country nationals from non-exempt countries will be prohibited from entering Luxembourg until Dec. 31, 2021. All travelers that are eligible to enter Luxembourg must be able to present appropriate documentation to enter the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Luxembourg's website and Envoy's website for future updates and additional information.

Originally published 22 October, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.