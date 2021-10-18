Key Points

Fully vaccinated residents of Aruba, with vaccine certification, can return to Aruba from the Netherlands and Brazil

Overview

Fully vaccinated travelers must wait 14 days after the last dose of vaccination before proceeding to Aruba and no PCR test will be required upon entrance into Aruba. For a vaccine certificate to be approved by the government of Aruba, travelers must upload an EU Digital COVID Certificate or equivalent certificate in PDF format on the ED online platform. If the certificate is approved by the government of Aruba, the traveler is granted permission to enter Aruba.

What are the Changes?

Fully vaccinated residents of Aruba returning from the Netherlands or Brazil are allowed to enter Aruba without testing and quarantine requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Aruba's website for further updates and Envoy's website for additional information.

