Key Points

The Norwegian government will lift COVID-19 restrictions in three phases

The first restrictions were lifted Sept. 25, 2021

Overview:

Beginning Sept. 25, 2021, the Norwegian government started easing lockdown restrictions and reopening the country. This process will be done in three phases. The first phase of reopening on Sept. 25, 2021 allows for all EEA citizens, including persons who are resident in the EEA, to enter Norway. This will also apply to citizens who are living in the United Kingdom or Switzerland. Entry quarantine requirements will continue to apply for travelers arriving from red, dark red, purple and gray countries, as specified by the Norwegian government. All fully vaccinated persons with valid documentation are released from quarantine and testing. This is only applicable for vaccination certificates that are verifiable in Norway and are from EU/NHS/third countries.

What are the Changes?

The Norwegian government will further announce plans for re-opening of the country, which will allow foreign nationals from select regions to enter Norway. All domestic restrictions on movement will also be removed. However, any individual infected with COVID-19 must immediately self-quarantine.

Looking Ahead

The Norwegian government is expected to announce the dates for Phase 2 of reopening in October. Continue to check the Norwegian government for future updates and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally Published 28 September 2021

