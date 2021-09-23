ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Overview

On Sept. 19, 2021, the UAE government approved the cancellation of COVID-19 entry testing requirements. This decision is in response to decreased COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

What are the Changes?

Previously in September, quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers had been lifted for those arriving from international destinations. Now, travelers will face less strict entry requirements for COVID-19 testing.

Looking Ahead

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee will continue to monitor infection rates and advise citizens, residents and visitors to continue to adhere to precautionary measures in order to protect public health and safety.

Originally Published 21 September 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.