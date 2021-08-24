ARTICLE

Issued on 2 June 2021, Resolution 777 of 2021 overturned all other Resolutions that contemplated protocols that were designed by the government for specific economic and social sectors. This Resolution has therefore, unified all previous protocols in order to reactivate the economy.

Furthermore, this reactivation takes the following under consideration:

vaccinated population over the age of 16

seroprevalence estimate of each municipality

capacity of the Health System

Moreover, the Resolution provides general protocols for all economic sectors as well as additional, specific protocols for the following sectors:

Employment

Education

Sports

Bars and Clubs

Public and Private Events

Hotel Services

Agroindustry

Air transportation

Ground Transportation

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

All economic sectors must follow this new Resolution, as it replaces all previous measures. This new Resolution contemplates both general and specific protocols that involve a mandatory compliance requirement.

