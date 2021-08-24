Issued on 2 June 2021, Resolution 777 of 2021 overturned all other Resolutions that contemplated protocols that were designed by the government for specific economic and social sectors. This Resolution has therefore, unified all previous protocols in order to reactivate the economy.
Furthermore, this reactivation takes the following under consideration:
- vaccinated population over the age of 16
- seroprevalence estimate of each municipality
- capacity of the Health System
Moreover, the Resolution provides general protocols for all economic sectors as well as additional, specific protocols for the following sectors:
- Employment
- Education
- Sports
- Bars and Clubs
- Public and Private Events
- Hotel Services
- Agroindustry
- Air transportation
- Ground Transportation
Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel
All economic sectors must follow this new Resolution, as it replaces all previous measures. This new Resolution contemplates both general and specific protocols that involve a mandatory compliance requirement.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.