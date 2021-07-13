ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Taiwan continues suspending the entry of visitors and resident visa holders until July 16. Only foreign nationals with an Alien Resident Certificate are permitted to enter. Exceptions are being considered on a case-by-case basis for emergencies and on humanitarian grounds.

Thus, on July 1, the Central Epidemic Command Center (“CECC”) announced that starting July 2, Taiwan will tighten health monitoring measures for people entering Taiwan via airport/port. Further details of such measures are listed below:

Arriving travelers who have visited key high-risk countries in the past 14 days, after they enter Taiwan via airport or port, will be required to quarantine in group quarantine facilities for 14 days, with accommodation fees paid by the government, and undergo PCR tests for COVID-19 upon checking in at group quarantine facilities and at the end of their quarantine period. Furthermore, such travelers will be required to take a rapid home test between the 10th day and 12th day of their quarantine period. Arriving travelers who have not visited key high-risk countries in the past 14 days will be required to take a deep-throat saliva test and a PCR test upon arrival at an airport or a port in Taiwan and to take a quarantine vehicle to a quarantine hotel or a group quarantine facility where they plan to complete quarantine at their own expense for the 14-day quarantine after taking the tests; such travelers shall also undergo a PCR test before the end of their quarantine (between the 12th and 14th day of the quarantine period) and take a rapid home test between the 10th day and 12th day of their quarantine period. All arriving travelers testing positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.