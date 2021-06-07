ARTICLE

Azerbaijan: Extension Of The Special Quarantine Regime In The Territory Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan

Decision #427 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 28, 2020 defines an extension of the special quarantine regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan until December 01, 2020.

Under this Decision all public transport on weekends shall be suspended in Baku, Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Shaki, Shirvan cities, and Goygol, Samukh, Sabirabad, Quba, Agstafa, Bilasuvar, Khachmaz, Ismailli, Qakh, Zaqatala, Jalilabad, Masally districts on the following dates:

from 00:00 (GMT+4) November 7 to 06:00 (GMT+4) November 9;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) November 14 to 06:00 (GMT+4) November 16;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) November 21 to 06:00 (GMT+4) November 23;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) November 28 to 06:00 (GMT+4) November 30.