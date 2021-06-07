The Decision #410 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 23, 2020 proclaims an implementation of additional measures of the special quarantine regime in the country as of 24 October, 2020.

In accordance with the sanitary-epidemiological situation the decision has been made to implement additional measures in the following areas from 00:00 on 24 October 2020:

Suspension on travel to and from Mingachevir, Agstafa, Bilasuvar, Xachmaz, Ismayıllı, Gakh, Zagatala districts (except for operational and special purpose vehicles, as well as trucks);

Suspension of public transportation to and from Ağstafa, Biləsuvar, Xaçmaz, İsmayıllı, Qax, Zaqatala from 00:00 on October 24 to 06:00 on October 26 and from 00:00 on October 31 to 06:00 on November 2.

Originally published 26.10.2020 .

