The Decision #9 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 16, 2021 proclaims an implementation of additional mitigation measures of the special quarantine regime as of 18 January, 2021 and extension of the quarantine regime until April 1, 2021 in the country.

In accordance with the sanitary-epidemiological situation, the decision has been made to extend the quarantine regime until April 1, 2021.

With the same decision it was decided to implement additional mitigation measures in the followings:

from 00:00 on 18 January 2021:

On the territory of the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron district, as well as the district centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts, the system of leaving the place of residence on the basis of SMS-permits, registration on the "icaze.e-gov.az" portal and presentation of a service ID cardshall be canceled.

from 00:00 on 25 January 2021, the following activities and services shall be allowed in the country:

the operation of retail facilities (except for catering facilities, cafes, tea houses and on-site customer service, large shopping centers and malls);

the operation of hairdressing salons, beauty salons and the provision of cosmetology services (including such services at the client's home or elsewhere);

the operation of museums and exhibition halls;

transportation between cities and districts.

from 00:00 on 1 February 2021,

on-site customer service in public catering facilities, as well as restaurants, cafes, teahouses and other facilities of the country, shall be allowed to resume from 06:00 to 00:00.

From 00:00 on 18 January 2021 to 00:00 on 25 January 2021,

Entry and exit to and from the territory of the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron district, as well as the district centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (except for villages and settlements), shall be allowed on the basis of service ID cards and business trip permits issued to employees of relevant organizations in accordance with the procedure established by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Entry and exit to and from the said territories for employees of diplomatic missions and international organizationsshall be allowed on the basis of relevant accreditation cards, while entry and exit to and from the said territories for other persons specified in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers shall be allowed on the basis of business trip permits after information about such persons is entered on the "icaz?.e-gov.az" portal using an enhanced e-signature of the employer;

In order to attend the funeral of a close relative in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron district, as well as the district centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (except for villages and settlements) and outside of them, each person can move about on the basis of a permit obtained through the 102 call center of the Duty Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

the movement of persons with tickets for international and domestic flights between the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron district, as well as the district centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (except for villages and settlements) and outside of them, shall be allowed on the basis of their tickets, while the movement of persons entering the country in the appropriate manner across the state border to the said territories shall be allowed on the basis of a stamp in their passports.

Note:

Restrictions on passenger traffic in the Baku Undergroundshall remain in force.

Restrictions on public transport on Saturdays and Sundaysthroughout the country, as well as other prohibitions, shall remain in force until the end of the special quarantine regime.

The use of medical masks during the special quarantine regime is mandatory in all indoor and outdoor areas. In addition, it is necessary to observe social distancing requirements, use medical masks and other protective equipment.

Originally Published 18 January, 2021

