In response to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, the country's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the implementation of new entry restrictions for foreign visitors. Specifically, foreign nationals without a valid Alien Resident Certificate (ARC card) will be temporarily barred from entry to Taiwan. This means holders of visitor or residence visas with COVID-19 special permits, as well as transit travelers, will be banned from entry, including those travelers who plan to apply for ARC cards following arrival in Taiwan. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for emergencies and on humanitarian grounds. This travel ban is in effect from May 19 to June 18, 2021. As part of this implementation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has announced that it will cease processing visa applications. MOFA has further confirmed that holders of visitor and resident visas will not be allowed to enter Taiwan.

