Shaimerden Chikanayev Participated At The Second Central Asian International Legal Forum

On June 13, Shaimerden Chikanayev participated online as a speaker at the Second Central Asian International Legal Forum organized by Kutafin Moscow State Law University (MSAL), Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and MGIMO University.

Chikanayev contributed his expertise during the Strategic Section No. 2, which focused on "The legal basis for the formation of a single Eurasian space through the prism of the Belt and Road Initiative".

Shaimerden made a presentation on the topic "Interaction of the China's Belt and Road Initiative and transnationalisation of laws on public-private partnership: the case study of Central Asia". Read presentation here.

*Shaimerden Chikanayev is currently on a study sabbatical until 2026, not an employee of GRATA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.