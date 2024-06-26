ARTICLE
26 June 2024

Shaimerden Chikanayev Participated At The Second Central Asian International Legal Forum

GI
GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore
On June 13, Shaimerden Chikanayev participated online as a speaker at the Second Central Asian International Legal Forum organized by Kutafin Moscow State Law University (MSAL)...
Worldwide Government, Public Sector
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 13, Shaimerden Chikanayev participated online as a speaker at the Second Central Asian International Legal Forum organized by Kutafin Moscow State Law University (MSAL), Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and MGIMO University.

Chikanayev contributed his expertise during the Strategic Section No. 2, which focused on "The legal basis for the formation of a single Eurasian space through the prism of the Belt and Road Initiative".

Shaimerden made a presentation on the topic "Interaction of the China's Belt and Road Initiative and transnationalisation of laws on public-private partnership: the case study of Central Asia". Read presentation here.

*Shaimerden Chikanayev is currently on a study sabbatical until 2026, not an employee of GRATA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
GRATA International
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More