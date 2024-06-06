ARTICLE
6 June 2024

Lola Abdukhalykova Contributed To The World Bank Group's Global Research Project, Benchmarking Infrastructure Development.

The World Bank Group's report updates the assessment for public-private partnerships (PPPs) in 140 economies, including Kazakhstan, to highlight good regulatory practices to prepare...
The World Bank Group's report updates the assessment for public-private partnerships (PPPs) in 140 economies, including Kazakhstan, to highlight good regulatory practices to prepare, procure and manage large PPP infrastructure projects.

Data for the report were collected by PPP legal experts, private sector operators, academics, government officials, and other professionals who routinely participate or advise on PPP transactions in the economies covered by the initiative.

