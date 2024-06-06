The World Bank Group's report updates the assessment for public-private partnerships (PPPs) in 140 economies, including Kazakhstan, to highlight good regulatory practices to prepare, procure and manage large PPP infrastructure projects.

Data for the report were collected by PPP legal experts, private sector operators, academics, government officials, and other professionals who routinely participate or advise on PPP transactions in the economies covered by the initiative.

Click for more info

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.