The government is investing a total of 160.5 million euros in seven major research projects at Dutch universities. This involves research into:

mechanical stresses in plants (project by Wageningen University & Research); better understanding of proteins in our body (project from Utrecht University); cyber security (project of Eindhoven University of Technology); therapy against blindness (radboud UMC project); the chemical basis of mental disorders (University of Amsterdam project); crisis response (Utrecht University project), and chemical storage of electricity (project of Leiden University.

The Dutch government has been investing in science for ten years. Every two years, groups of scientists working for Dutch universities can qualify for an investment. Research projects now receive half of the money, and if evaluated successfully after five years, the second half. This makes research possible for them for ten years. The government only invests in research that is among the world's best or has the potential to achieve it. An independent committee of international top scientists, supervised by the Netherlands Organization for Science (NWO), will assess this.

In case of questions, please do not hesitate to send us via info@nazali.com.

References:

https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/actueel/nieuws/2024/03/25/kabinet-investeert-in-wetenschap-op-wereldtopniveau

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.