The European Commission has published new thresholds for contracts that are subject to a compulsory call for tender. The thresholds apply to tenders published after 1 January 2024. Plesner has compiled print-friendly lists of the new thresholds which can be freely downloaded.

The European Commission has published new thresholds for contracts that are subject to a compulsory call for tender. The thresholds apply to tenders published after 1 January 2024. If the tender is published on or before 31 December 2023 the current thresholds will apply, also if the tender is not concluded until 2024.

The European Commission amends thresholds every two years based on exchange rate movements during the preceding two years. As a consequence of exchange rate movements in relation to the Danish Krone the overall thresholds for goods, services and building and civil engineering works as prescribed by the Procurement Act will be slightly higher than the current thresholds.

For example, the threshold for government authorities' contracts for goods and services will increase by approx. DKK 20,000 to DKK 1,064,177, and the corresponding threshold for regional and local government and bodies governed by public law will increase by approx. DKK 40,000 to DKK 1,644,638. Thresholds for building and civil engineering works will increase from DKK 40,100,744 to DKK 41,212,688, corresponding to an increase of approx. DKK 1.1 million.

Plesner has compiled print-friendly lists of the new thresholds affecting both the Danish Procurement Act and the Utilities Directive which can be freely downloaded below.

List of the new thresholds affecting the Danish Procurement Act (in Danish)

List of the new thresholds affecting the Utilities Directive (in Danish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.