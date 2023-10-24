Shaimerden Chikanayev published his article "The Theoretical Framework for International and Regional Unification and Harmonisation of the Public-Private Partnership Legislation Through Model Laws" in the European Yearbook of International Economic Law 2023.
The article is the first part of Shaimerden's ongoing research on the globalization of PPP contracts. It provides a theoretical framework for much-needed legal research on global and regional unification of the public-private partnership (PPP) legislation through model laws.
Based on this theoretical framework, Shaimerden will elaborate further and do a critical appraisal of the existing three model PPP laws (i.e. UNCITRAL Model Legislative Provisions on Public-Private Partnerships (2020), UNECE/EBRD Model PPP Law (2022) and CIS Model PPP Law (2014)), as global and regional standards for PPPs.
The online release of Shaimerden's article can be found here:
