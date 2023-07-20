Russia approved Turkmenistan's accession to the Agreement on the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC).

According to the report, the relevant order was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and the Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify Iran of the decision.

Earlier, the Director General of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Mammethan Chakyyev, said that work is underway on procedures related to Turkmenistan's accession to the Agreement on the North-South International Transport Corridor.

The North-South Corridor is a multimodal route with a length of 7200 kilometers. This alternative route connects Europe, the Persian Gulf countries, and the Indian Ocean via the Suez Canal.

More