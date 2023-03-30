Attorneys from Tilleke & Gibbins have contributed the Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam sections to DLA Piper's Global Government Contracting Country by Country guide, which provides essential information for businesses in 75 jurisdictions on how to source and enter into government contracting opportunities.

The guide provides procurement information for jurisdictions in Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and includes information on how to find procurement opportunities, the structure of procurement laws, and in-country resources and relevant publications. Each jurisdictional section includes valuable information on procedures for government tenders, bidding, and contract execution, as well as an overview of the legal and regulatory framework governing government procurement.

Businesses can refer to the guide to gain a better understanding of procurement processes and regulations in each jurisdiction, which can help them identify potential opportunities and make informed decisions when pursuing government contracts. The guide's procurement information for Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, combined with the online platform's comprehensive resources, provides businesses and governments with a valuable tool to navigate the complex regulatory landscape of government contracting in the region.

The full Global Contracting Country-by-Country guide is available on the DLA Piper website.

