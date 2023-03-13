Key Points

Bulgaria eased work permit requirements for high-skilled third-country nationals and EU Blue Card applicants on 26 January 2023

Overview

The government of Bulgaria reduced employment requirements for third-country nationals (nationals from countries outside of the European Union) on 26 January 2023. Under these changes, foreign nationals hired to work in a high-skilled profession must provide proof of one of the following qualifications:

A higher education degree or the equivalent of three years of relevant studies;

Five years of work experience related to the education degree that would be relevant for the role.

In addition, the government will relax application requirements for EU Blue Card holders. As a result, applicants may be permitted to provide proof of a certificate of experience as an alternative to an education degree.

The government also extended the maximum period of validity for EU Blue Cards to five years and will now allow EU Blue Cards to be granted for a minimum period of six months.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

