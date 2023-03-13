Key Points

Kazakhstan has exempted foreign nationals in 21 professions from fund or income requirements when applying for a residence permit

Overview

On 28 February 2023, the government of Kazakhstan introduced exemptions to fund or income requirements for foreign nationals in specific professions applying for a residence permit. 21 professions, including those in the fields of science, healthcare, industry, architecture, engineering and IT, are eligible for the exemption. Generally, residence permits for these professions are granted for a maximum period of 10 years or for the validity period of the foreign national's passport.

What are the Changes?

The government of Kazakhstan exempted foreign nationals applying for residence permits in 21 different professions from providing proof of income of holding certain funds beginning 28 February 2023. According to the government, this exemption aims to streamline certain requirements throughout the residence permit application process for in-demand professions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Kazakhstan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 March 2023

