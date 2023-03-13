ARTICLE

Key Points

Finland advises all European Union and European Economic Area nationals to apply for an A1 certificate for short-term business travel

Overview

The government of Finland recommends that European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) nationals acquire an A1 certificate for short-term business trips, regardless of the length of work or short postings abroad. A1 certificates permit travelers to enter EU and EEA countries for permissible business activities for up to two years. For further information on the application process, check here.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Finland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 March, 2023

