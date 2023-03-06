ARTICLE

One year ago, the EU Commission proposed a Regulation to protect EU companies against distorted competition from foreign companies benefiting from the financial support of their government abroad (see our previous posts on this topic here).



The Regulation was more than welcomed as EU companies are under strict state aid control by the EU Commission.



Yesterday (4 May 2022), the EU Parliament and the Council agreed on their negotiating positions. They seem to endorse the main principles underlying the Regulation and negotiations are likely to focus on technical elements such as:



- exact amount of the companies' turnovers triggering the EU Commission's right to investigate a foreign takeover;



- value of a public procurement where a foreign company's participation could call for investigation;



- involvement of the Member States' national authorities in the review of distortive foreign subsidies; and



- period during which the EU Commission may investigate subsidies granted before the entry into force of the Regulation (5/10 years?).



The Regulation on foreign subsidies could be fairly quickly adopted by the two EU co-legislators.

