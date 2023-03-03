We are glad to announce the publication of the PPP Monitor Kazakhstan, a recent addition to the ADB's flagship series, analysing more than 500 qualitative and quantitative indicators profiling Kazakhstan's national PPP landscape, covering eight infrastructure sectors, including local government projects. Unicase has assisted with data collection, analysis, drafting and editing of the report.



Thank you, Jannat Salimova-Tekay, for leading our team in working on this comprehensive document!

