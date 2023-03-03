Kazakhstan:
Public-Private Partnership Monitor: Kazakhstan, Is Now Available.
03 March 2023
Unicase Law Firm
We are glad to announce the publication of the PPP Monitor Kazakhstan, a recent addition to
the ADB's flagship series, analysing more than 500 qualitative
and quantitative indicators profiling Kazakhstan's national PPP
landscape, covering eight infrastructure sectors, including local
government projects. Unicase has assisted with data collection,
analysis, drafting and editing of the report.
Thank you, Jannat Salimova-Tekay, for leading our team in working
on this comprehensive document!
