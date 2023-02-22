ARTICLE

The latest submission of the draft PDP8 by the MOIT to the Government was in Letter No. 7194/TTr-BCT on 11 November 2022. This is the 6th submission of the draft PDP8 by the MOIT. Finalization of PDP8 draft is the priority of the Government during the fourth quarter of 2022. However, in a recent conference to promote domestic production and consumption and expand markets in 2023 chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on 03 February 2023, it seems that there has been no exact timeframe for PDP8 adoption. The Government is aware that such adoption is already behind schedule, but emphasizes on quality rather than progress of the planning.

We will provide further updates on adoption of PDP8 when available.

