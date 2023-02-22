The Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) issued a notice on 17 February 2023, regarding the Invitation for Bids (IFB). The Government e-procurement system is being used by the FSC to invite bids from domestic and foreign bidders for "consultancy services for the restructuring of the reinsurance system".

The bidding document can be downloaded from the Government e-Procurement System on https://eproc.publicprocurement.govmu.org bearing the reference number FSC/IFB/2022/411.

The bids must be filled electronically using the Government e-procurement System at 14.00hrs Mauritian time on Monday 13 March 2023. Bidders that submitted their online bids by the deadline must decrypt and re-encrypt their bids between Monday 13 March 2023, at 14:46, and Tuesday, 14 March 2023, at 14:00 (Mauritius Time). Moreover, prior to the contract being awarded, the FSC has the right to accept and reject any proposal and to cancel the bidding procedure without incurring any liability to any bidder.

