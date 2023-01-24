ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Fire Safety"

Adopted on December 13, 2022, the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic No. 118 "On Fire Safety" is aimed at protecting the life and health of citizens, property of individuals and legal entities from fires, defines a set of legal, organizational, economic, social, scientific and technical measures, educational measures, and as well as forces and means aimed at preventing and eliminating fires.

In connection with the adoption of this Law, the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Fire Safety" dated June 17, 1996 No. 22 was declared invalid.

