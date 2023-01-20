ARTICLE

Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius reviewed 33 private investment projects on the 17th of January 2023 with a total investment value of Rs 31 billion for facilitation of permits and licences and other bottlenecks to their implementation.

The three-year projects driven by the private sector will be put into action and will add to the existing pipeline of projects that are already under construction or implementation. The projects cover a variety of industries, including manufacturing, tourism, real estate, the maritime economy, and healthcare.

Among these projects, were private clinics and senior living retirement projects, which falls in line with EDB's strategy to promote Mauritius as a wellness and medical tourism hub as well as a destination for foreign retirees. The CEO of EDB Mr. Poonoosamy is confident that the new projects will contribute to the growth, investments and create jobs in the country. He further added that it also demonstrates the belief of the private sector to continue to reinvest in the economy and projecting Mauritius as a prime destination for foreign investors.

