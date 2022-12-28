ARTICLE

A Legal Perspective On The Opening Of Companies By Foreign Entities In Vietnam ASL Law Vietnam has always been the top destination for foreign investment in the South East Asia region respectively and in Asia in general.

Doctrine Of Legitimate Expectation S&A Law Offices Legitimate Expectation means that a person may have a reasonable expectation of being treated in a certain way by administrative authorities owing to some consistent practice in the past or an express promise made by the concerned authority.

Explainer | Vijay Madanlal Choudhary And Others v. Union Of India And Others Tatva Legal The history of the PMLA can be traced back to the later part of the 1980s, when an urgent need was felt among various nations to protect their financial systems from money-laundering.

Enforceability Of Government Directions, Policies, Guidelines And Contracts LexCounsel Law Offices When dealing with government policies, guidelines and contracts, one is often faced with the question of the nature of these policies, directions and contracts

Doctrine Of Promissory Estoppel And Its Application Against Government – An Explainer LexOrbis The doctrine of promissory estoppel is an equitable doctrine evolved by equity to prevent injustice. The doctrine estops the promisor to retract from his promise in case while acting on the promise of the promisor...