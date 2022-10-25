ARTICLE

Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated October 7, 2022 No. 560 amended the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated August 23, 2022 No. 470, which previously established the amount of fees for state registration (re-registration) and registration of the termination of activities of legal entities and their branches (representative offices). Thus, the amount of fees for state registration (re-registration) of legal entities, branches (representative offices) within the period established by the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic was reduced from 507 to 200 soms; financial and credit institutions, non-profit organizations, as well as branches (representative offices) of financial and credit institutions, foreign and international organizations - from 457 to 100 soms; and for state registration of the termination of activities of legal entities, branches (representative offices) - from 526 to 200 soms.

The registration fees for expedited registration remain the same.

