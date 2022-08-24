As Barbados gears up to observe 50 years of diplomatic ties with Mexico, Acting Prime Minister, Santia Bradshaw, is expressing renewed optimism in new areas of cooperation that can be pursued to the benefit of both countries.

Ambassador of Mexico to Barbados, Victor Hugo Morales Meléndez, paid a courtesy call on the Acting Prime Minister at Ilaro Court recently, where the two counterparts held wide-ranging talks on a number of areas.

Ms. Bradshaw told the Ambassador that Government was eager to work with him given the significant work that had been done by his predecessor and especially during this year which marks five decades of friendship.

She added: "I want to wish you well in terms of the next few years and to give the commitment from Barbados that we look forward to being able to continue building on our bilateral relationship with Mexico."

Describing Barbados as a "beautiful and very important country", Ambassador Meléndez said despite the long-standing ties, there were areas of cooperation to be pursued not only in academia, but also in the global agenda in areas of climate change or sustainable development.

Ambassador Meléndez proffered: "It's important to connect with Barbados to discuss important issues such as climate change, or sustainable development.... We have an important bilateral agenda with Barbados and in the context of the 50th anniversary of our relations, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrad, gave me a letter, signed by him, for Prime Minister Mottley in recognition of the 50 years."

The Ambassador also encouraged Barbados to sign on to the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agreement to strengthen the comprehensive and sustainable development of a regional space programme that will benefit the Latin American and Caribbean peoples.

Acting Prime Minister Bradshaw commended Ambassador Meléndez for his country's efforts in this regard.

Barbados and Mexico established diplomatic ties in 1972.

