Belarusian banks will be able to issue independent guarantees to participants of the Russian system of public procurements.

On July 12, 2022 the Russian government signed a Resolution under the pilot project, according to which Belarusian banks will be accredited to participate in the procurement of goods, works and services to meet public and municipal needs in the Russian Federation. Such banks include JSC "Belarusbank" Savings Bank, JSC "Belvnesheconombank", JSC "Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction "Belinvestbank", CJSC "VTB Bank (Belarus)" and CJSC "MTBank" (hereinafter - the Belarusian banks) - on a voluntary basis.

Thus, Belarusian banks will be granted the right to issue independent guarantees by Belarusian banks and to ensure their inclusion in the corresponding register.

http://government.ru/news/46007/#

