Dominican Republic: Projects For The Renovation Of Sosúa Beach In Puerto Plata Begin With An Investment Of RD$ 600 Million

The Dominican government has started a renovation project of Sosúa Beach in Puerto Plata with an investment that will exceed RD$600 million pesos, for the construction of new infrastructure and facilities that will have a positive impact on the tourist activity of the area and will boost investment in this destination.

The project will include the reordering of traffic, the construction of parking lots and the improvement of access to the beaches. In addition, they will implement security measures to prevent illegal activities in the area, provide training for merchants and grant financing facilities for projects that contribute to the improvement of the sector.

