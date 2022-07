ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Ecuador

KLA Participa Do "Governing Law And Jurisdiction Clauses In Brazil: Overview" Publicado Pela Thomson Reuters Koury Lopes Advogados Os sócios de Contencioso e Resolução de Conflitos, Flavia Altério, Tiago Cortez e Taísa Oliveira, e as advogadas da área, Aline Adestro, Gabriella Feres e Nathalia Abé, participaram do "Governing Law and Jurisdiction Clauses in Brazil: Overview", ...

Colombia Election Results Put Legal Community On Edge Morrison & Foerster LLP Ruti Smithline spoke to Law.com International about the election of Colombia's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, whose vows to redirect the economy are creating new uncertainties for the legal community.

A Look At The Compliance Measures Applicable To The Stock Market Morgan & Morgan The stock market is undoubtedly one of the most important economic forces in the world. Every year, billions of dollars are moved through stock exchange operations, and year after year, in most...

Law 171-07 Regarding Special Incentives To Foreign Retirees And Passive Investors Of Non-Dominican Source Pellerano & Herrera For the purposes of the law, the term investor shall mean "those individuals that benefit from steady and permanent income derived from capitals gen­erated or located abroad by reason of any...

Apostille, Towards A Simpler Legalization Process Carey In order to enforce this convention in Chile, Law No. 20,711 was enacted on January 2014, and Administrative Regulation 81/2015, the regulation of the law, was enacted in November 2015.