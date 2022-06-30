ARTICLE

In order to streamline the procurement system of state, municipal enterprises and business entities with a state share of participation, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic in its Ruling dated June 10, 2022 No.30 approved the standard procedure for organizing and carrying out purchases by state and municipal enterprises, business entities where 50 percent or more of the share in the authorized capital belongs to the state, including their subsidiaries, which determines the framework provisions for the organization and procurement of goods, works and services by these entities.

It has been established that the rules for organizing and carrying out procurement are determined by the internal documents of these entities and are subject to approval.

