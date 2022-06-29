ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the Resolution “On approval of the Regulation on the procedure for state reimbursement of costs for the creation of external infrastructure for investment projects of foreign and local investors” No. 306 dated June 7, 2022 (the “Resolution No. 306”).

In accordance with the Resolution No. 306, the Standard composition of the working group for assessing the economic efficiency of providing an investment project with an external engineering and communication infrastructure was determined.

The Resolution No. 306 also approved the Regulation on the procedure for providing investment projects of foreign and local investors, the value of which exceeds UZS 200 billion, with the necessary external engineering and communication networks (the “Regulation”).

The Regulation defines:

the procedure for applying for an applicant implementing an investment project to provide the necessary external engineering and communication networks;

the procedure for calculating costs for external engineering and communication networks;

the procedure for financing costs allocated for external engineering and communication networks;

monitoring the implementation of investment projects.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.