Climate vulnerability and technical cooperation in the area of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) were two areas discussed [recently] when Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Business, Sandra Husbands, met with Japan's Ambassador, Kayoko Fukushima.

The two officials also spoke on the continuation of close ties between Barbados and Japan, during a courtesy call [recently] at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Culloden Road, St. Michael.

Minister Husbands thanked Ambassador Fukushima for the assistance provided to Barbados under “The Project For Improving National Sargassum Management Capacities In The Caribbean” – a three-year grant-aid project.

She also expressed gratitude for the disaster reduction equipment provided under the Japanese Economic and Social Development, and the complementary training in Disaster Risk Reduction, Capacity Building for ICT Project Planning and the Management of Sustainable Recycling Business.

“Let me congratulate you on your appointment; we trust that it will be a rewarding one and that as a result, we can deepen and strengthen relations between Barbados and Japan. I believe it will be beneficial to both of us, as well as help us to work together on a number of things in the multilateral arena.

“We look forward to working with you and we trust that you will have a successful tour of duty with us and that you will enjoy Barbados,” Minister Husbands said.

Ambassador Fukushima shared that she looks forward to further strengthening the close and good relationship between the two island states, as she works closely with the team at the Ministry, and congratulated Barbados on the successful re-election of Mrs. Faith Marshall-Harris to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child for the period 2023 to 2027.

Food security, the Japan Exchange and Teaching Programme, logistics vulnerabilities – movement of goods, culture, sports and scholarships – were also discussed.

Also present during the courtesy call were Senior Foreign Service Officer, Euclid Goodman; Foreign Service Officer, Darren Carter, and Japanese Embassy, Deputy Head of Mission, Shin Ogawa.

Barbados and Japan established diplomatic relations on August 29, 1967.

