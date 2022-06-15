In a recent courtesy call between Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, President of Barbados, and His Excellency The Honourable Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya, a wide range of topics were discussed, including the call for an air link between Barbados and Kenya.

President Mason expressed the view that it was well past time for the African diaspora to be closely connected and this was supported by President Kenyatta.

She praised the work of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and President Kenyatta for their efforts in enhancing the relationship between Barbados and Kenya, especially in the areas of air connectivity, trade, culture and people exchange initiatives.

In her remarks to the Kenyan president, whom she lauded as a steward of the Pan-African legacy of his father, the late Jomo Kenyatta, President Mason described President Kenyatta's term in office as "refreshing" to the Caribbean, due in large part to his embrace of the region as a part of Africa, and his support of small island state issues.

For his part, President Kenyatta expressed his pride at hosting the first President of Barbados, as he congratulated the island for reigniting a republican movement within the diaspora through Dame Sandra's appointment. The President also conveyed Kenya's appreciation for being the host of Her Excellency's first official visit.

The two Presidents concluded their call by reflecting on the respective strengths of their countries, and the opportunities to explore synergies in agriculture, manufacturing and green energy, given Barbados' strengths as a financial and investment hub in the Caribbean.

With President Kenyatta's term in office constitutionally ending in August, Dame Sandra thanked the Kenyan leader for his "abiding friendship" with Barbados, and expressed her wish that his advocacy on behalf of developing countries, such as Barbados, would continue well past his career in active politics.

The courtesy call between the two leaders took place at State House Kenya as part of the activities of President Mason, who is on a five-day official visit to Kenya.

