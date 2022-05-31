(30 May 2022) The Government has announced that effective May 24 to June 6, 2022, Jakarta is at PPKM (Implementation of Restrictions on Social Activities or Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat) Level 1. This applies to all regions in DKI Jakarta, consisting of Central, East, North, South and West Jakarta, and Thousand Islands Regency.

The following is a summary of what PPKM Level 1 entails:

Education Sector

Face-to-face learning may be carried out with a student capacity of 100%, depending on the percentage of school staff and people aged 60 years and above in the local municipality/regency who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Critical Sectors

Critical sectors include health, energy, basic utilities, etc. Critical sector activities may operate at 100% capacity.

Essential Sectors

Essential sectors include banking and finance, capital market, information and communication technology, non-quarantine hotels, and export-oriented industries and their supporting activities. Activities in essential sectors may operate at a maximum capacity of 100%.

Non-Essential Sectors

For non-essential sectors, work-from-office is limited to 100% maximum capacity for vaccinated workers.

Restaurants and Cafes

Restaurants and cafes may remain open until 10 pm local time, with a maximum capacity of 100%. Restaurants and cafes operating at night may open from 6 pm to 2am local time with a maximum capacity of 100%.

Shopping Malls

Shopping malls may remain open until 10 pm local time and with a maximum capacity of 100%. Movie theaters may also open with a maximum capacity of 100%.

Public Facilities

Public facilities may open with a maximum capacity of 100%. Construction activities, both public and private, may operate at 100% capacity.

Public Transportation

Public transportation may operate with a maximum capacity of 100%. This also applies for air travel.

Recreational Facilities

Recreational facilities, including facilities for art, cultural, sporting and social activities, may operate with a maximum capacity of 100%. This also applies for gyms and sport centers. Wedding receptions may be held with a maximum capacity of 100%.

Places of Worship

Places of worship may hold services with a maximum capacity of 100%.

For more information on PPKM levels in Java, Bali and the rest of Indonesia and what they mean for different sectors, click here.

