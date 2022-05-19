Introduction
Structure of electricity production in Kazakhstan
RES sector
Target indicators
UNFCCC
- Kazakhstan has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% from 1990 levels by 2020.
- According to the GHG emission projection, a reduction of 5.2% in 2020 has been achieved with the measures taken
PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT
- Kazakhstan should reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15-25 per cent economy-wide by 2030 compared to 1990 (15 per cent is the unconditional target; 25 per cent is the conditional target, subject to international support).
Long-term emission reduction targets
Renewable Energy Sector Development
- In 2009, Law On Support of the Use of Renewable Energy Sources was adopted to support the use of renewable sources in heat and electricity generation.
- In 2013, a mechanism for state support of the renewable energy sector was launched, which is based on the centralised guaranteed purchase of all electricity produced by renewable energy sources at fixed tariffs.
- Launch of the first RES auction in 2018
