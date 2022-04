ARTICLE

New Government Digital, Data And Technology Playbook Published Gowling WLG The UK Government has just released its Digital, Data and Technology (DDaT) Playbook, setting out its guidance on getting DDaT projects and programmes right.

Compliance With Beneficial Ownership Obligations By Company Service Providers – Thematic Review 2021 CSB Group On the 30th March 2022, the FIAU issued a report to subject persons to provide details on the thematic review carried out in the last quarter of 2021 on CSPs that was aimed at assessing their level of compliance ...

FIDIC - Industry Leading Contract Drafting Barton Legal Whether drafting and advising on amendments to the rainbow forms or drafting entirely bespoke contracts based on FIDIC, we have the experience and expertise to ensure your contract says what it is meant to say...

High Court Considers Judicial Review Of Public Sector Appointments Made During The Pandemic Herbert Smith Freehills In R (Good Law Project and Runnymede Trust) v Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health & Social Care [2022] EWHC 298 (Admin) the High Court granted a declaration that the Secretary of State...

Guidance On Public Tenders In Spain Giambrone & Partners Spain has highest number of public tenders in the European Union, according to the Annual Report on the Supervision of Public Procurement in Spain, published by the independent Office for the Regulation...