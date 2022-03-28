March 2022 – On 24 February 2022, the Ukrainian Parliament imposed martial law within Ukraine's constitutional boundaries in view of the unprovoked Russian military aggression against the country.

Under the constraints of the on-going war and/or temporary Russian occupation of some territories in Ukraine, a contracting party may become unable to perform its contractual obligations (whether domestic or international).

We have prepared a brief overview of some key considerations and potential legal defenses to breach of contractual obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.