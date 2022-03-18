ARTICLE

Indonesia: Jakarta Is At PPKM Level 2: What Does It Mean?

The Government has announced that effective March 15 to March 21, 2022, Jakarta is on PPKM (Implementation of Restrictions on Social Activities or Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat) Level 2. This applies to all regions in DKI Jakarta, consisting of Central, East, North, South and West Jakarta, and Thousand Islands Regency.

The following is a summary of what PPKM Level 2 entails:

1. Education Sector

Face-to-face learning may be carried out with a student capacity of 50% to 100% for a maximum 4 to 6 hours per day, depending on the percentage of school staff and people aged 60 years and above in the local municipality/regency who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

2. Critical Sectors

Critical sectors include health, energy, basic utilities, etc. Critical sector activities may operate at 100% capacity.

3. Essential Sectors

Essential sectors include banking and finance, capital market, information and communication technology, non-quarantine hotels, and export-oriented industries and their supporting activities. Activities in essential sectors may operate at a maximum capacity of 75%.

4. Non-Essential Sectors

For non-essential sectors, work-from-office is limited to 75% maximum capacity for vaccinated workers.

5. Restaurants and Cafes

Restaurants and cafes may remain open until 9 pm local time, with a maximum 2 people per table, a maximum dine-in time of 60 minutes and maximum capacity of 75%. Restaurants and cafes operating at night time may open from 6pm to 12am local time with a maximum dine-in time of 60 minutes and maximum capacity of 50%.

6. Shopping Malls

Shopping malls may remain open until 9 pm local time and with a maximum capacity of 75%. Movie theaters may also open with a maximum capacity of 70%.

7. Public Facilities

Public facilities may open with a maximum capacity of 75%. Construction activities, both public and private, may operate at 100% capacity.

8. Public Transportation

Public transportation may operate with a maximum capacity of 100%. This also applies for air travel.

9. Recreational Facilities

Recreational facilities, including facilities for art, cultural, sporting and social activities, may operate with a maximum capacity of 75%. This also applies for gyms and sport centers. Wedding receptions may be held with a maximum capacity of 50% and a prohibition on buffet-style dining.

10. Places of Worship

Places of worship may hold services with a maximum capacity of 75%.

