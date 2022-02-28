1) General Provisions

In 2022, a draft of a new Procurement Procedure was published by the JSC National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna and legal entities, fifty or more percent of voting shares (participatory interests) of which are directly or indirectly owned by Samruk-Kazyna JSC on the right of ownership or trust management (hereinafter referred to as the "Procedure"). This Procedure will completely replace the Rules for Procurement by the National Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna Joint-Stock Company and organizations fifty or more percent of the voting shares (participatory interests) of which are directly or indirectly owned by Samruk-Kazyna JSC on the right of ownership or trust management dated 3 July 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the "Procedure of 2019").

The above Procedure regulates the procurement process of Samruk-Kazyna JSC (hereinafter referred to as the "Fund"), including the management of procurement categories, the formation and maintenance of registers, lists in the field of procurement of the Fund, procurement planning, selection of a supplier and conclusion of an agreement with him.

In general, provisions from the standards and other regulatory documents of the Fund, which were previously referred to by the Procedure of 2019, were transferred to the new version of the Procedure. Thus, the Procedure covers a wide range of issues related to the Fund's procurement. In addition, the Procedure contains a number of important innovations regarding the Fund's procurement. The main changes in the Procedure are described in this review.

