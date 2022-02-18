ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Fortifying bilateral relations and Russia's bid to host World Expo 2030 were key topics discussed between Barbados and Russia during a courtesy call [recently].

Russian Federation Minister of the Government of the City of Moscow, Sergey Cheremin, and a delegation, paid a visit to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Senior Minister coordinating for all Social and Environmental Policy, Senator Dr. The Most Honourable Jerome Walcott, at his Culloden Road, St. Michael office.

Minister Walcott welcomed the delegation and expressed thanks for the training and offer of educational scholarships over the years.

Mr. Cheremin and his delegation shared a number of areas that the Russian Federation could enhance relations with Barbados, including renewable energy, tourism, rum exportation, scientific cooperation, education, digitalisation, health, and prevention and recovery from disasters.

In their presentation about Expo 2030, entitled “Open Your Heart To Moscow”, the Russians shared their expertise in hosting major international events, such as the Summer Olympics in 1980, Eurovision in 2009, and FIFA World Cup in 2018.

They also highlighted some of the benefits of visiting Moscow, including exposure to their culture, arts and digitalisation of the city.

During their talks, Minister Walcott, who described the presentation as “most enlightening”, emphasised the need to conclude a visa waiver agreement.

Barbados and Russia established diplomatic ties on January 29, 1993.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.