I. UZBEKISTAN LAUNCHED THE REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC PPP PROJECT IN GUZAR AS PART OF THE 1GW SOLAR PROGRAM DEVELOPED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF UZBEKISTAN WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan announced the launch of the Request for Qualifications for the Guzar Solar PPP Project with a capacity of up to 300MWac.

The Project is the second project under the 1GW Solar Program being developed by the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as part of the GOU's large-scale renewable energy strategy to deploy until 2030 up to 8GW of environment-friendly renewable energy generation.

A site situated in the Guzar district of Kashkadarya region has been selected for the construction of a photovoltaic station with a capacity of up to 300MWac and transmission line to the nearby Guzar 220kV substation. The Project shall be structured in accordance with international best practices and shall be developed based on precedents from the Sherabad Solar Project, the first project tendered under the Program.

The Project is being tendered internationally under the Public-Private Partnership model, with the aim to attract and select a qualified private developer-investor for the Project. Applications can be passed till 30 March 2022, 18:00 Tashkent time.

II. TEASER FOR NEW WIND PROJECT IN UZBEKISTAN

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan announced the project teaser for a 200 MW wind project and associated evacuation infrastructure in the Beruniy and Qorao'zak districts, Republic of Karakalpakstan ("the Project") for which an investor-developer will be selected via an international competitive tender in order to further develop wind energy in Uzbekistan.

The full Project teaser is available via: https://minenergy.uz/en/news/view/1694

III. DEVELOPMENT OF HYDROPOWER IN UZBEKISTAN

On December 12th the President of Uzbekistan approved the hydropower development program in order to expand the coverage of existing hydropower potential in production of electricity, as well as to create the most favorable conditions for attracting private investment.

The document defines the main directions of hydropower development and rational use of the hydropower potential:

bringing the capacity of the hydroelectric power plants to 3,416 MW by 2030 via creating new capacities and gradually modernising existing ones through the widespread use of environmentally friendly energy sources;

wide involvement of the private sector and the population in the production of electric energy using natural watercourses, their state support and stimulation, ensuring their guaranteed connection to the unified electric power system, creating a system of guaranteed purchase of produced electric energy.

The program of additional measures for the further development of hydropower for 2021-2030 includes:

targets for further development of hydropower and increasing the level of its potential for 2021- 2030; investment projects included in the Investment Program for 2021-2023 and implemented in 2022- 2026; investment projects aimed at increasing the use of existing hydropower potential, creating new and modernising existing hydroelectric power plants for 2024-2030; projects offering the construction of small-scale hydroelectric power plants with the participation of the private sector; equipment, components and spare parts necessary for the construction and operation of small hydroelectric power plants proposed for localisation on the basis of cooperation in 2022-2025.

Starting from January 1st, 2022, the relevant state body must purchase electric energy, including VAT, from:

hydroelectric power plants operating on watercourses - in the amount of 70% of the tariff established for the II tariff group of consumers;

regulating hydroelectric power plants connected with the regime of the electric power system regulated by the dispatcher - in the amount of 100% of the tariff established for the II tariff group of consumers;

pumped storage power plants - in the amount of 150% of the tariff set for the II tariff group of consumers;

excess electricity produced for own needs from new solar, wind and biogas power plants being put into operation (with the exception of industrial-scale capacities of 1 MW or more) and hydroelectric power plants with an installed capacity of up to 5 MW - in the amount of 80% of the tariff set for the II tariff group of consumers.

Private investors have the right to directly supply legal entities and individuals with electric energy produced at solar, wind and biogas power plants with an installed capacity of up to 1 MW, as well as hydroelectric power plants with an installed capacity of up to 5 MW without connection to a single electric power system. The construction of a local network is carried out on a contractual basis at agreed prices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.