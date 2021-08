ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Kazakhstan

EBA Publishes Draft Guidelines On Role Of AML/CFT Compliance Officers Dillon Eustace On 2 August 2021, the European Banking Authority (EBA) launched a public consultation on draft guidelines on policies and procedures in relation to compliance management and the role and ...

The FCA's "Dear CEO" Letter: Common Weaknesses Identified In Retail Banks' AML Frameworks Mayer Brown The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") recently published a "Dear CEO" letter that it has issued to firms in its retail banking portfolio.

Amendments To The Act On Counteracting Money Laundering And The Financing Of Terrorism – The Eight Key Changes WKB Wiercinski, Kwiecinski, Baehr New amendments to the Act of 1 March 2018 on Counteracting Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism, which transpose the provisions of the so-called 5th AML Directive (Directive (EU) 2018/843...

Legal Developments In Construction Law: July 2021 Mayer Brown A contract for works to modernise a 1970s house in Cheshire had no contract administrator. There were a number of variations and the works were delayed but there was no extension of ...

Proposed Changes To European Union AML/CFT Supervision Regime Signal Major Expansion K2 Integrity The European Commission, on July 20, 2021, unveiled a landmark legislative proposal that would overhaul the European Union's approach to anti-money laundering...