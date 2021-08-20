ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: In Uzbekistan Several Types Of Public Procurement Contracts Will Be Exempted From Mandatory Expertise

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the Resolution “On measures to ensure continuity of public procurement of goods (works, services) from public customers” No.473 dated on July 30, 2021 (the “Resolution No.473”).

Currently, under the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On public procurement”, additional clauses and terms of public procurement contracts are subject to mandatory expertise at the State Unitary Enterprise “Centre for comprehensive expertise of projects and import contracts” if the Law “On public procurement” and various decrees and resolutions of the President and Cabinet of Ministers allow their purchase with direct contracting.

At the same time, the Resolution of the President No.ПП-3953 provides for the list of goods, the procurement of which can be carried out on the basis of direct contracts and without being subject to expertise.

The Resolution No.473 amends the list of goods, envisaged by the Resolution of the President No.ПП-3953. In accordance with the amendments, the types of public procurement exempted from examination are divided into 2 types:

1. Procurement activities of public customers, including:

telecommunications, internet and radio services provided by the suppliers of previously concluded contracts;

banking (interbank) services and transactions;

expenses related to visits of official delegations of foreign countries and international organizations;

acquisition or tenancy of residential or non-residential property (structures) and related maintenance costs;

medicines and medical products listed in the catalog approved by the Ministry of Health;

gasoline, liquefied and compressed gas, diesel fuel and coal products.

2. Procurement activities of the Ministry of Health, the Sanitary and epidemiological welfare service and other public organizations working in the medical field, including:

storage and import (export) of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances;

procurement of goods (works, services) between the ministry (department, institution) and the organization (institution) that is part of it;

compulsory insurance and public health insurance services.

