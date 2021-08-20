ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: The Regulation On The Procedure Of Financing PPP Projects Was Approved In Uzbekistan

In accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers “On measures to accelerate the implementation of public-private partnership projects and further improve the procedure of their financing” No.509 dated on August 11, 2021, the following were approved:

Regulation on the procedure of financing public-private partnership projects;

List of public-private partnership projects financed from the State Budget of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2021.

The Regulation determines the procedure for the provision of budgetary funds, subsidies, budget loans and credit lines of the budgetary system of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the implementation of PPP projects. Each type of financing and support provides for its own procedure for submitting an application and its consideration, cost analysis, a mechanism for allocating funds for the implementation of a PPP project.

