As a whole, mainland Southeast Asia proved to be remarkably resilient during the COVID-19 crisis in comparison to many other parts of the world, showing that this region of fast-growing economies and rapid development has become a reliable and sustainable base for business operations.

Investing in Mainland Southeast Asia is Tilleke & Gibbins' essential guide for investors looking to do business in this vibrant region, whether it's starting operations as a newly established entity or expanding into new territories or business models. Attorneys from Tilleke & Gibbins' offices in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam have contributed chapters that lay out the key concepts and legal considerations that investors should keep in mind as they develop and seek to execute their business strategy. The guide covers important laws and government policies, as well as practical business concerns such as business structures and company types, restrictions on foreign investment, investment incentives, and labor and employment.

This clear, practical overview of business regulations in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam provides entrepreneurs and investors with the crucial local insight to grow their business activities in the region. Tilleke & Gibbins' business law specialists observe time and again that having local, on-the-ground insight is pivotal in determining the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and ultimately the success of ventures in each of these jurisdictions. With important information that our attorneys have found most necessary for investors to know before they act, this guide is a solid jumping-off point for investors and entrepreneurs looking to bring their businesses to Southeast Asia.

