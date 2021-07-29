Codifying business activities brings together approximately 5,000 legislative acts regulating the relationship between business and government. This will reduce business standards and conflicts between them.

An analysis of legislation and practice in this area reveals the following problems:

Large number of legislative acts and documents;

Government intervention in business activities;

Underground economy, corruption;

Difficulties in licensing and obtaining permits;

Forceful sponsorship.

The project should not only eliminate problems and complement gaps, but also ensure stability, security and the best quality of service for business entities.

The draft will be available for discussion in September and October of this year.

