The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has signed a bronze collaboration alliance with Ganado Advocates.

To further this mission towards a 'level playing field for all', Ganado Advocates shall support the newly established 'Procurement and Competition Committee' with the aim of enhancing The Chamber's work on public procurement while developing its competition policy. Furthermore, the leading commercial law firm will support employment-related matters through the HR and talent committee.

Ahead of the signing, the President of The Malta Chamber, Ms Marisa Xuereb noted that The Chamber is constantly seeking to be Malta's true voice of business by teaming up with national business champions.

"Policy representation has always been a major pillar of The Malta Chamber. Through this alliance with Ganado Advocates, The Chamber will be strengthening its policy-making capacity to remain a proactive player within Malta's business sphere," said Xuereb.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Andre Zerafa, Managing Partner at Ganado Advocates, said "We are pleased to be collaborating with The Malta Chamber on this initiative. The firm aims to be of service to policymakers, supporting them in the formulation of nationwide strategies across a wide spectrum of business sectors and economic activity, including public procurement. We're confident that, through this collaboration, we will be in a position to actively support the private-public alliance in Malta and beyond."

In its mission to promote transparency and good governance practices, The Malta Chamber has collaborated with Ganado Advocates earlier this year by publishing 'The Public Procurement Reform Report' with 36 tangible recommendations.

The Bronze Collaboration Agreement was signed by Ms Marisa Xuereb and Mr Christopher Vassallo Cesareo as President and Deputy President of The Malta Chamber respectively, and Dr Andre Zerafa, Managing Partner of Ganado Advocates.

First published by The Malta Chamber.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.